Hectic schedule for Naidu in Delhi

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to New Delhi to seek the Union government’s support for the speedy execution of several ongoing and proposed projects in the state.

During this high-level visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a series of strategic meetings with Union ministers to present the state's development priorities and mobilize Central support across critical sectors.

On Friday at 10 am, the Chief Minister will meet with Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi to explore collaboration in green energy projects.

At 11 am, the CM will meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block to discuss Andhra Pradesh’s strategic defence and aerospace initiatives. Later, he will interact with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil at Shram Shakti Bhavan. This meeting will focus on water infrastructure and pending irrigation proposals.

The Chief Minister will also meet with Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, at the CM’s residence in Delhi to discuss research, innovation, and industrial science collaborations.

Later in the afternoon, Naidu will interact with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at North Block to seek support for Andhra Pradesh’s financial roadmap. Subsequently, he will participate in a key review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the implementation of new criminal laws across states at North Block.

He will also meet Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to deliberate on digital infrastructure and AP’s role in the future tech economy.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will attend the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In this high-level policy forum, he will present Andhra Pradesh’s reform-oriented governance model, highlighting key development initiatives.