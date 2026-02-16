Helicopter ride available at Pakala today

Singarayakonda: Following huge demand from the public, the authorities have been extending the helicopter ride at Pakala beach for one more day, though the Beach Festival concluded on Sunday, announced Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairman, Dr Nukasani Balaji. He announced that more than two lakh people have visited Pakala beach in the last two days. The festival concluded successfully on Sunday, winning the hearts of thousands of visitors. Since the festival was organised on the weekend, coinciding with Maha Sivaratri, it witnessed a huge rush of public from Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, Bapatla, and Markapuram districts, as well as from Hyderabad.

The event, including the helicopter ride, speed boats, water scooters, hot air balloons, horse riding, beach sports, sand arts, a pyrotechnic show, an exhibition, food stalls, along with a live band and musical night for the two days, attracted a heavy footfall.

Performances of artistes from different teams spellbound the audience, while the pun and wit from the anchors and Jabardasth team artistes enthralled them.