Help kin of Kurnool jobless victim: Nara Lokesh to government

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday demanded that the Jagan mohan Reddy government extend immediate financial assistance to the family members of unemployed youth Ramesh, who committed suicide at Parla village in Kurnool district.

Lokesh decried the indifference of the Chief Minister even though the jobless youth were taking their own lives following the collapse of their dream of getting a job. Instead of fulfilling his promises, Jagan Reddy is causing greater suffering by getting the activists of 'AP Udyoga Porata Samithi' implicated in false cases. The YSRCP regime was resorting to illegal and undemocratic arrests.

In a statement here, Lokesh asked whether the jobless youth has no right to even express their protest and dissent against the YSRCP policies. Was it a crime to ask for financial support for the family members of the unemployed youth who ended his life, he questioned.

Lokesh asked how many cases should be filed against the Chief Minister for perpetrating betrayals and humiliation on the unemployed youth and other sections just for voicing their demands. The false cases against the jobless youth should be immediately withdrawn. The CM should open his eyes and urgently issue notifications to fill 2.30 lakh government vacancies as per his pre-election promises, he demanded.