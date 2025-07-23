Help of sponsors for hockey championship sought

Kakinada: District collector Shanmohan Sagili on Tuesday invited sponsorships for two major upcoming events in Kakinada district, the Army Recruitment Rally and the National Junior Women’s Hockey Championship, both scheduled in August.

In a statement, the collector appealed to local industries, voluntary organisations, business establishments, private schools and colleges, corporate hospitals, and other interested individuals to extend their support under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He informed that the National Junior Women’s Hockey Championship will be held from August 1 to 12, and the Army Recruitment Rally will take place from August 3 to 20, both at the Kakinada district sports authority ground.

The hockey tournament is expected to draw around 700 participants, while the recruitment rally will see an average of 1,000 candidates per day, he added.

He requested sponsors to contribute in the form of funds, materials, food, or services to help provide meals, accommodation, and other facilities for players and participants. He added that the district administration aims to organise both events in a grand and prestigious manner.