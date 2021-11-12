Here, garbage dumping on roadside continues unchecked

Kurnool: Several villages in the district are facing shortage of garbage dumping yards. As a result of which the household collected garbage is being dumped on the roadside. The dumped garbage is becoming a safe shelter zone for the pigs and other stray animals. With the sheltering of pigs and other stray animals, there is every chance of spreading diseases in the villages.

The state government as part of Swachh Bharat, Swachh Sankalp has sanctioned tricycles to most of the villages to collect the household garbage. Two to three tricycles, depending upon the necessity, have been sanctioned to most of the villages. These tricycles have to dump the household garbage at the dumping yard. The government has sanctioned tricycles but forgot to allocate land for garbage dumping. Due to lack of dumping yards, the collected garbage is being dumped on the roadside.

A resident of Panchalingala village on condition of anonymity said the villagers are throwing the household garbage in open spaces as the village has no dumping yard.

Now, the government has sanctioned tricycles to collect the garbage. After collecting garbage, the tricycles are dumping the waste on the roadside. Just after dumping, the waste is being scattered on the roads due to strong winds. He further alleged that the drains are all clogged with plastic and other waste materials. During the rainy season, the drain water is entering into houses. The officials of panchayat department are least bothered about cleaning the drains and bleaching the streets.

When The Hans India asked about a dumping yard in Panchalingla village, the Panchayat secretary Basheerun Shaik said that a dumping yard in 60 cents land was set up on the outskirts of the village. But the site was taken for the construction of RBK houses, he said.

District Panchayat Officer DL Prabhakar Rao told The Hans India that there were around 972 gram panchayats in the district. A dump yard was ordered to be constructed but in the first phase only 670 were there. The remaining would be constructed in the second phase. Of the 670, around 130 are under repair. We are taking steps for the construction of remaining dump yards.

Responding to another query on poor sanitation in the villages, he said that the panchayat department officials were strictly ordered to ensure good sanitation. Citizen app was also released so that any person can upload the photo wherever he finds the sanitation is poor.

On receiving the photo, the staff would immediately plunge into action, stated the District Panchayat Officer.