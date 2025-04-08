High Court transfers 54 district judges

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday transferred and posted 54 district judges across the state. The notification issued by registrar (vigilance) V Srinivasa Sivaram said the judicial officers should get relieved and join in their new posts on or before April 21 without fail.

He also directed them to pronounce the judgments or orders which were already reserved before relieving.

The registrar pointed out that in case the officers from whom they have to take charge or to whom they have to hand over charge are on leave or absent for any other reason, the principal district judge concerned shall make alternative arrangements, intimating the same to the High Court for information.

He instructed all the officers who are under orders of transfer to inform the High Court the date of relief in the previous post and the date of joining in the new post.

The registrar clarified that the order placed in the High Court website aphc.gov.in could be downloaded and it is valid for relieving and joining duty.