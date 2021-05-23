High demand for ICU beds in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Vijayawada revenue division registered nearly 50 per cent of the total Covid cases logged in four revenue divisions of the district. On an average more than 1,000 Covid cases per day are being registered in the district this month. On Saturday, 1,064 cases were recorded in the district.

According to Krishna district health bulletin released on Saturday, Vijayawada revenue division comprising mandals from Vijayawada to Jaggaiahpet recorded 507 Covid cases during the last 24 hours. The district registered total 1,064 cases.

Nuzvid revenue division logged 309 cases, Machilipatnam revenue division comprising mandals in eastern parts of the district and Diviseema area logged 183 cases and Gudivada division recorded only 59 cases, the least in the district. Of the 507 Covid cases logged in Vijayawada division on Saturday, 260 are from Vijayawada city alone. The lockdown has no impact on the Covid cases in the city or district.

The demand for ICU beds continues in the district due to the rise in Covid cases. Of the total 825 ICU beds, only 10 beds were available to the patients on Saturday. Only 22 Oxygen-ICU beds are available against the 2,347 beds in the district.

A total of 152 non-Oxygen beds are available against 1,891 non-Oxygen beds in the district. The district has 11,472 active cases with a positivity rate of 5.32 per cent. A total of 81,122 Covid cases have been logged so far and 72,919 patients have recovered.

District Collector Md Imtiaz on Saturday interacted with some Covid patients who are undergoing treatment in the hospitals. He made telephone calls to the patients and enquired about the treatment, services, food and other details and wished them a speedy recovery.

He assured all kinds of help to the Covid patients being treated in the hospitals. The patients are undergoing treatment in eight government hospitals, 36 Aarogyasri hospitals and 33 Non-Aarogyasri hospitals in the district. Besides, Six Covid Care Centres were arranged with 3,036 beds. A total of 2,738 beds are available in Covid care centres in the district. A total of 26,992 persons are in home quarantine.