High flood alert for Krishna river; Prakasam Barrage gates opened

Water resources department officials discharging floodwater from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday

Vijayawada: Following heavy inflows from upstream reservoirs, about 3.93 lakh cusecs of floodwater reached Prakasam Barrage on Saturday at 9 pm. Officials from the Vijayawada irrigation circle discharged nearly 3.84 lakh cusecs into the sea by opening 69 gates. With inflows continuing to rise, the water resources department is expected to issue the first flood warning for the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage anytime soon, as the discharges level approaches the warning mark of 3.97 lakh cusecs.

Authorities expect inflows from the Nagarjuna Sagar dam and Musi project into Pulichintala reservoir to touch nearly 6 lakh cusecs. Consequently, Pulichintala project will release the surplus water towards the Prakasam Barrage. Officials have indicated that a second flood warning may be issued on Sunday morning, depending on inflows, and urged residents downstream to remain cautious.

With heavy rainfall continuing in the upstream catchment areas, Pulichintala reservoir inflows are fluctuating between 4.5 lakh cusecs and 6 lakh cusecs. The current outflow into the Krishna river stands at 5.1 lakh cusecs and may rise further. Irrigation officials have advised people living in low-lying areas downstream of the dam to be on alert and take precautionary measures.

