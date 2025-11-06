High-level bridge over Krishna to connect island villages

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that the long-cherished dream of the Etimoga–Edurumondi high-level bridge across the Krishna river will soon become a reality, connecting the island villages in the Avanigadda constituency.

Speaking at a review at his Mangalagiri camp office on cyclone damage and development works in Avanigadda, the Deputy CM said the bridge will be constructed with state government funds and additional support from the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. The project, already sanctioned Rs 109 crore under NABARD, is expected to cost another Rs 60 crore due to design modifications. He assured that the work will be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Pawan also directed officials to restore outfall sluices in the Avanigadda region with central government assistance, as their poor condition has led to flooding in over 5,000 acres across Nagayalanka and Koduru mandals. “Neglect by the previous government has now forced us to spend Rs 50 crore to reconstruct these sluices,” he said, stressing durable designs to prevent seawater intrusion.

The Deputy CM further instructed officials to expedite forest clearances delaying several rural development projects, including the Edurumondi–Gollamanda road and Nachugunta road.

Expressing concern for farmers affected by Cyclone Montha, he emphasised that both landowners and tenant farmers must receive due compensation. “In Krishna district alone, over 60,000 tenant farmers possess Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC). Every affected farmer, registered or not, must be identified and supported,” he said.

He also called for a review of forest fee collections at the sacred Hamsaladeevi confluence, urging authorities to explore alternatives respecting devotees’ sentiments.

Senior officials including Special Chief Secretary (R&B) MT Krishnababu, Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Krishnateja, Krishna District Collector D.K. Balaji, irrigation engineers, and forest and agriculture department officers attended the meeting.