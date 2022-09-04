High priority to minority welfare: Official

Vijayawada: State minority welfare department director Dr G C Kishore Kumar said that the state government is giving top priority to the development of Muslims and minorities and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to spend any amount for their welfare. He was reviewing various issues in a meeting held under the auspices of the minority welfare department at the AP State Urdu Academy at Bhavanipuram here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Kishore Kumar said that the Chief Minister is in favour of taking up more welfare programmes if any new proposals are brought for the welfare and prosperity of minorities. He enquired about the performance of the minority welfare department from district officials. He said that as per the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzath Basha and special secretary of minority welfare A Md Imtiaz, a lot of efforts were being made for the development and welfare of minorities. Kishore directed officials to examine the implementation of government welfare schemes at the field level. He wants to work hard to ensure that all deserving people get the fruits of welfare. Due to the shortage of officers in the minority department, it is suggested to use the services of village secretariat staff and volunteers at the field level.

Minority welfare hostels, infrastructural facilities in residential schools, and modernisation works that are going on under Nadu-Nedu should be completed quickly. He said that as part of the PM Jana Vikas programme, there is a possibility to build educational institutions, community halls, and skill development centre in areas where there are more Muslims and minorities. On days other than Monday, a grievance officer has been appointed on behalf of each welfare department and they are working to solve the problems through them. Honorariums for Imams, Mauzams, pastors, Prime Minister's Jan Vikas programme, YSR Jagananna permanent land rights and land protection along with Waqf lands, Central and state government scholarship schemes, and other issues were discussed.

Waqf Board CEO, Urdu Academy director Abdul Qadeer, survey commissioner of Waqf Sheikh Sheerin Begum, Dudekula Nur Basha Federation MD Dr Mohammad Mastan, CEDM director Mohammad Mastan Vali, Christian Corporation MD Elisha, 26 district minority welfare officers, unit officials, and state office staff participated.