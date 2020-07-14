High Schools in Andhra Pradesh to be soon upgraded to Junior Colleges

It seems, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which has been making several changes in the education system in the state, has taken another decision. The state government is taking steps to upgrade high schools with junior colleges. High schools in the Mandal headquarters, in particular, will be upgraded to inter colleges. Last week, Education Minister Suresh held a meeting with Inter-Board officials on the issue.

The issue on why so many tenth grade students are ready to join Intermediate has come up for discussion at their meeting. They felt at the meeting that the problem was due to long distance from the college and the villages. The authorities felt that setting up inter-colleges at the zonal level in this order would significantly increase admissions.

The officials and education minister has brought the matter to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's notice who readily agreed to the idea. The high schools in the zonal centers in the districts will be upgraded to junior colleges in this order.

Meanwhile, the state has postponed all types of Common Entrance exams including EAMCET. Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that 8 entrance exams, including EAMCET, ICET and have been postponed in the wake of increasing Coronavirus cases in the state. Je said that the EAMCET would be conducted in the third week of September after the corona intensity subsided and test dates would be announced soon. He said the decision was taken not to modify the national entrance exams.