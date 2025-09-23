High-tech surveillance to guide pilgrim flow

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has finalised extensive arrangements for the Salakatla Brahmotsavams, beginning September 24, blending modern technology with the festival’s traditional grandeur to ensure smooth darshan and safety for lakhs of devotees.

Speaking to The Hans India, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said the temple administration has collaborated with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to deploy one of the most advanced surveillance and crowd management systems ever used during the festival. Central to this initiative are 3,000 high-definition CCTV cameras integrated into TTD’s Central Command Control Centre, providing real-time monitoring of key areas in Tirumala. “The system, designed with L&T’s technical expertise, employs live video analytics to track pilgrim flow, detect congestion, and flag potential risks instantly. This allows our teams to take proactive measures, such as diverting crowds, opening additional routes, or mobilising security well in advance,” Singhal explained. The system also incorporates automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) to manage vehicle movement, streamlining traffic both within Tirumala and at approach points such as Alipiri. To prevent congestion at Tirumala’s parking facilities, vehicles will be diverted at Alipiri itself, where additional parking lots equipped with drinking water, sanitation, lighting, and RTC bus connectivity have been prepared.

Daily briefing and sensitisation sessions are being conducted for security personnel. CCTV recordings will not only monitor crowd movement but also staff-pilgrim interactions, enhancing accountability and ensuring smooth regulation. TTD staff and vigilance teams will work alongside police personnel at entry points throughout the festival. This year, 3,700 police and security personnel will be deployed to maintain a secure environment.

Pilgrims can also expect enhanced facilities, including 36 giant LED screens for live viewing of vahanam processions, expanded accommodation through PAC-5, and reinforced sanitation along Mada Streets. To prioritize ordinary devotees, VIP recommendation letters, darshan breaks, and Arjitha Sevas have been suspended, while additional SSD tokens will be issued at Tirupati to reduce waiting times in Tirumala.

Beyond technology, the Brahmotsavams will retain their traditional grandeur, with nearly 300 cultural teams from 28 states performing throughout the nine-day festival. On the day of Garuda Seva, artists from 20 states will participate, highlighting the pan-India nature of the celebrations.

Medical arrangements include around 50 doctors and 60 paramedical staff from SVIMS, Ruia, and other hospitals, along with a temporary 10-bed hospital on South Mada Street and 12 ambulances stationed at strategic points.

The EO said that the total budget for the festival is Rs 25 crore, with Rs 9.5 crore allocated to civil works, Rs 5.5 crore for electrical and lighting, Rs 3.5 crore for floral decorations, and the remainder covering staffing, cultural troupes, and logistics. Referring to past crowd incidents, Singhal noted that Brahmotsavams differ as they are open to all devotees without token restrictions, naturally spreading the crowd. “Our objective is clear – to combine technology with tradition, ensuring safety, dignity, and a spiritually enriching experience for every devotee,” he affirmed.