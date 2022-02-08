Himachal Pradesh govt. shows interest in AP welfare schemes, state CS briefed by officials

Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Ram Subhag Singh inquired about the progress of various development and welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state. Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, ex-officio secretary and commissioner of information and civil relations on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, briefed him on various development and welfare schemes at the Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad on Monday. The event lasted for almost three hours.



The AP Government's ambitious initiative to change the face of public schools with Nadu-Nedu, YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras which provide all services to farmers from seed to crop sales, YSR Village Clinics set up with the Family Doctor Concept, to provide government schemes to the people free from corruption and all around the government offices briefed to Ram Subhag Singh. He also took a special interest in the services of the established village and ward secretariats.

He said that they will work hard for the implementation of these programs in their state and are collecting details from the respective states to implement the best schemes being implemented in their state. On this occasion, Vijay Kumar Reddy presented him with a statue of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Chief Minister OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy was also present on the occasion.