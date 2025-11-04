Hinduja Group set to invest Rs. 20k cr in AP

Amaravati: In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a landmark investment agreement with the Hinduja Group, paving the way for a Rs 20,000-crore phased investment across power generation, renewable energy, and electric mobility sectors. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in London in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, marking a major step in the state’s bid to attract global capital and accelerate industrial growth.

During his meeting at The Langley, Buckinghamshire, the Chief Minister engaged with Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Europe, and Vivek Nanda, CEO of Hinduja Investments and Project Services Ltd. Naidu outlined Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure readiness, ease of doing business and policy incentives designed to position the state as a leading industrial destination in India.

Under the MoU, the Hinduja Group will expand its existing 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Visakhapatnam by adding an additional 1,600 MW (2×800 MW) units. In parallel, the group will invest in largescale solar and wind energy projects across Rayalaseema, strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy base. In the mobility sector, Hinduja will establish a state-of-the-art electric vehicle manufacturing unit at Mallavalli, Krishna district, focusing on electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

To complement EV manufacturing, a statewide EV charging network will be developed to accelerate green transportation. The company is also exploring the development of an electric mobility hub in Anantapur, Kurnool, and Amaravati, integrating manufacturing, logistics, and research and development capabilities.

CM Naidu welcomed the Hinduja Group’s initiative, calling it a “transformative partnership” that aligns with the government’s vision of sustainable industrialization. “This collaboration will generate thousands of jobs and position Andhra Pradesh as India’s green energy and EV hub,” Naidu said, announcing the creation of a fast-track approval window for Hinduja’s projects.

In a statement on social media, Naidu wrote, “Delighted to announce the signing of an MoU between Andhra Pradesh and the Hinduja Group, marking a cumulative investment of Rs 20,000 crore to accelerate our state’s industrial and clean energy growth.”

The Chief Minister’s London visit also included a series of high-level meetings with global industry leaders. He met Nikki Grady-Smith, Group chief transformation officer of Rolls-Royce, to explore partnerships in aerospace manufacturing, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, and small modular reactor-based energy solutions for data centers and defense infrastructure.

Naidu also discussed renewable energy, data analytics, and smart grid collaboration with Chris Fitzgerald, Group director of international affairs, Octopus Energy. Further meetings were held with Shailesh Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group, and Sampath Kumar Mallaya, Chairman of Samco Holding Ltd., who expressed interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, and battery energy storage units in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Andhra Pradesh’s visionary leadership, proactive governance, and industrial infrastructure have positioned it as a preferred destination for global investors.