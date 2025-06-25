  • Menu
Hindupur MP BK Parthasaradhi attends ECP event in Mumbai

Hindupur MP BK Parthasaradhi attending the Estimate Committee of Parliament event held in Mumbai on Tuesday

Highlights

As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Estimate Committee of Parliament, a special conference entered its second day in Mumbai.

Mumbai: As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Estimate Committee of Parliament, a special conference entered its second day in Mumbai.

Hindupur Member of Parliament, BK Parthasaradhi, participated in the event in his capacity as a committee member, contributing to the ongoing discussions and deliberations.

