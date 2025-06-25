Live
Hindupur MP BK Parthasaradhi attends ECP event in Mumbai
Highlights
Mumbai: As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Estimate Committee of Parliament, a special conference entered its second day in Mumbai.
Hindupur Member of Parliament, BK Parthasaradhi, participated in the event in his capacity as a committee member, contributing to the ongoing discussions and deliberations.
