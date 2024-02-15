Hindupur YSRCP in-charge Deepika participates in YSR Asara celebrations

The YSRCP MLA candidate for Hindupur Constituency, Ms. TN Deepika Garu, and the MP candidate, Ms. Boya Santhamma, participated as chief guests in the 4th installment of the "YSR Asara Varotsavalu" grant program for women's organizations at the Chilamathur Mandal Center Secretariat.

During the event, Ms. TN Deepika Garu spoke about the importance of the Y.S.R. scheme for women's thrift societies in Chilamathur mandal. She highlighted that 7.30 Crores of Rs.7.30 Crores have been credited to the accounts of 9161 beneficiaries in the fourth installment of the Asara Scheme. She also emphasized that Chief Minister Jagananna fulfilled his promises made during the 2019 elections.

Ms. TN Deepika Garu expressed her belief that for all the schemes to continue, Chief Minister Jagananna must come again. She stated that he must come for volunteer systems, for rains, and for the completion of 25 thousand houses. She presented herself as an MLA candidate in the 2024 elections, promising to be available to the people of Hindupur and protect their interests.

She also mentioned that in this general election, women have been given significant attention, and for the first time in the history of Hindupuram, she is standing as an MLA candidate, with Mrs. Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate for YSRCP. She urged women to cast their votes in large numbers to secure a victory with a huge majority.

During the event, a mega check of Rs. 7.30 crores was also released, which was sanctioned to 9161 elder sisters in the mandal for YSR support. Additionally, a newly constructed PHC center in Koduru Gram Panchayat of Chilamathur Mandal was inaugurated.

Officials from the Mandal, public representatives, YSRCP senior leaders, activists, members of women's associations, and women participated in the program.















