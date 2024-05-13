Live
Pawan Kalyan exercises his vote in Mangalagiri
Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan exercised his democratic right by casting his vote in the state's general elections. Accompanied by his wife, Pawan Kalyan arrived at the polling booth in Mangalagiri to participate in the electoral process, symbolizing the importance of civic engagement and democratic responsibility.
The general elections in Andhra Pradesh encompass the polling for 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats, unfolding in a single phase across the state. Against the backdrop of a dynamic political landscape, voters are actively participating in shaping the future governance of Andhra Pradesh through their ballot choices.
Simultaneously, on the national stage, the Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024 are progressing in the fourth phase, encompassing polling for 96 MP seats across 10 states and union territories of the country. The synchronized electoral activities underscore the democratic vibrancy and diversity of the Indian electoral process.