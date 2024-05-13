Live
Just In
Enthusiastic voters in Anantapur at 7 am
Anantapur : There is heavy rush for polling from as early as 7 am at all the polling stations in the undivided district. Many fearing the high sun temperatures starting descending at the polling booths, both the educated and the weaker sections voters.
Luckily the climate is good with cloudy weather.So polling booths are filled with voters with long ques at all the polling centers.
Voters from Hyderabad, Benguluru and other parts of the country have descended into the district to caste their vote. For the first time even the IT employees are openly divided into two camps, the TDP and YSRCP. The IT cells in both the parties had contacted respective communities and urged them to travel to their native villages on behalf of their respective leaders. One community is openly exhibiting the life and death problem if the community supporters do not rise to their ocassion.
According to indications the polling percentage will register an all time high. There is heavy bandobust at all the polling centres and in their vicinity.