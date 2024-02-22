Live
Just In
Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Volunteer Vandanam in rural mandal
Hindupur Constituency MLA candidate Ms. TN Deepika was the Chief Guest at a "Volunteers Salute" program held at the Veluk Office in the Hindupuram Rural Mandal. In her speech, Ms. Deepika highlighted the crucial role that volunteers play as the bridge between the people and the government, emphasizing that their services are invaluable.
She praised the volunteer system implemented by Chief Minister Jaganna, stating that it has helped in directly providing welfare schemes to the people. Ms. Deepika also criticized former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks against the volunteer system, stating that the services provided by volunteers during the corona epidemic are commendable.
During the program, Ms. Deepika honored volunteers who were recognized as Corona Warriors and presented them with Seva Mitra, Seva Vajra, and Seva Ratna awards. She encouraged them to continue their work and strive for betterment.
The event was attended by State Assistant Secretary KoTP Hanumantha Reddy, Mandal Convenor Ramu, JCS Convenor Giri, Sarpanch Lalita Ramu, and other YSRCP leaders, activists, and volunteers. The volunteers were lauded for their dedication and commitment to serving the community.