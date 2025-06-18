HM seeks people’s support for success of ‘Yogandhra’

Vizianagaram: Home Minister and in-charge minister for Vizianagaram Vangalapudi Anitha, has called upon all stakeholders to work collectively to make the ‘Yogandhra’ programme a grand success.

The initiative, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to integrate yoga into daily life, aims to set a world record with five lakh people performing yoga at a single venue in Visakhapatnam on June 21. At a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Minister Anitha was joined by Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and Roads & Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy.

Minister Anitha stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was committed to conducting the programme with great prestige in line with the Prime Minister’s call.

She emphasised that the success of the event requires the support of every individual. She highlighted that yoga awareness programmes have been underway across the State for the past one month to mobilise public participation.

She expressed confidence that the large-scale yoga session will draw national attention to Visakhapatnam and secure a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Minister stressed the importance of shared responsibility among officials and public representatives in ensuring smooth execution.

To facilitate the movement of participants, special buses will be arranged and essential amenities like washrooms mapped along the travel routes. Emergency medical services and traffic management plans are also in place. Heavy vehicles will be restricted on national highways to ensure free movement of buses.

District Collector Dr B R Ambedkar announced that 36,000 participants from Vizianagaram district have been prepared, with a target to send at least 30,000 to Visakhapatnam. A total of 660 buses will operate on two routes, with each bus assigned a liaison officer.

A special focus has been given to mobilising 15,000 hostel students through colleges, while the remaining participants are being arranged through DRDA and MEPMA. A trial run of transportation logistics is scheduled for June 19.