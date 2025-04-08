HNSS canal widening works to be completed by June 10: Payyavula

Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has announced that the State government is determined to complete widening works of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) main canal by the deadline of June 10, as directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasised that this is an unprecedented project in Andhra Pradesh history, with Rs 3,800 crore exclusively allocated for this purpose - the highest budget allotment for a single project in South India, apart from Polavaram.

Inspecting canal works from Uravakonda to Ragulapadu under Package 35 on Monday, the Minister highlighted engineering challenge involved in completing two decades’ worth of work within just 70 days. So far, 12 km out of 82 km of the canal stretch in Anantapur district have been fully widened, and about 10-15% of the total work has already been completed. He noted that work commenced immediately after budget approvals were granted between March 15–20. The widening aims to increase canal width from 12 meters to 19 meters, ensuring smooth flow of 3,800 cusecs of water. However, several field-level challenges are being encountered, such as soil behavior, delayed drying due to stagnant water, and equipment constraints in handling slushy material.

Currently, 195 large excavators and double the number of tippers, rollers, and compactors are operating across the canal stretch. A dedicated WhatsApp group has also been created for real-time monitoring of daily progress across each km.

Minister Keshav thanked the people of Uravakonda constituency for electing him multiple times and reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling their expectations. He praised the dedication of HNSS CE, SE, EE, and their teams, who are working tirelessly under extreme summer conditions.

Payyavula criticised the previous administration for neglecting the project, claiming that not even a single basket of silt was removed during their term. In contrast, the current government has made rapid progress, completing 10% of the work silently and effectively.

He also highlighted the release of Rs 40 to Rs 42 crore for land acquisition under Vajrakarur mandal and mentioned upcoming plans under Amudala and Kottalapalli lift irrigation schemes, along with water provision for tanks in Mopidi, Lattavaram, Sektionpalli, and Konapuram.

Dismissing concerns raised about canal lining in Anantapur, the Minister said focus is currently on the main canal. He assured that micro-level planning is in place and that 12 motors have been targeted for activation, which would mean a 50% increase in water availability.

Minister Keshav concluded by stating that successful widening of Handri-Neeva canal within 70 days would be a major milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s irrigation history, second only to Pattiseema. He appealed the CM to visit Anantapur and to personally review progress, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to the district.

HNSS CE Nagaraju, SE Raj Swaroop Kumar, EE Srinivas Naik, DE PV Ramana, JE Bhaskar, Raghavendra, Gaus Basha, Tahsildar Mehboob Basha, MPDO, and several public representatives and leaders were present.