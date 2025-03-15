Holi grandly celebrated at Police Parade Ground

Ongole : The Prakasam District Superintendent of Police A R Damodar led vibrant Holi celebrations at the District Police Parade Ground on Friday. He joined officers, staff members and children in the festive tradition of playfully splashing colours at each other.

The joyous atmosphere was heightened as many danced enthusiastically alongside the SP, creating a lively celebration. Staff members applied colours to the SP and extended their festival wishes. In return, the District SP distributed sweets to the police personnel and children while conveying Holi greetings.

Addressing the gathering, SP Damodar extended Holi wishes to all police staff and district residents. He described Holi as a festival symbolising victory over evil, expressing hope that this festival of colours would bring joy and peace to everyone’s lives.

He emphasised the importance of celebrating the festival peacefully and harmoniously, urging people to avoid causing inconvenience or harm while applying colours. He expressed happiness seeing district residents celebrating with enthusiasm.

He advised using only natural, health-friendly colours and avoiding chemical-based ones. He stressed treating women with respect, refraining from inappropriate behaviour, conserving water and protecting the environment during celebrations.

Police personnel are always working to ensure public safety, the SP stated, expressing the hope that the festival would be celebrated without any untoward incidents across the district.

The SP concluded with wishes for the Holi festival to bring happiness and prosperity to everyone’s lives.

AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, IT Core CI Suryanarayana, RI Ramana Reddy, RSIs, staff members and children participated in the event.