Homage paid to victims of Tirupati stampede

Tirupati: Paying homage to the six devotees, who lost their lives in the stampede that took place in queue lines at Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam ticket counters on Wednesday, members of civil society took out a candle light rally here on Thursday. People from various walks of lives, leaders of political parties and others joined in paying their respects to the departed souls.
CPI leader Chinnam Penchalayya, CPM city secretary K Venugopal, IDWA district secretary P Sai Lakshmi, CITU leaders Jayachandra, Madhav, R Lakshmi, SFI district secretary Ravi, UTF district secretary A Padmaja, and others participated in the rally.
