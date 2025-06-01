Home Minister assures justice to displaced families through R&R package

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha informed that as part of the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package, a layout with all facilities is being facilitated for displaced families who gave lands to set up a bulk drug park and an AM/NS Steel Plant in the district.

Holding a meeting with leaders of DL Puram, Rajayyapeta, Buchi Rajupeta, Chandanada, and Vempadu villages of Nakkapalli mandal here on Saturday, the Home Minister mentioned that the district is very conducive to industrial development with its wide coastline and national highway connectivity.

The Home Minister said that a bulk drug park and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel industry will be established in the district. Anitha stated that proposals are being made to set up a toy park in the district, which will provide employment to 25,000 women.

Giving importance to the displaced families, the Home Minister said that a layout with all amenities will be set up in an area of 151 acres at Bodhigalam village. She informed that each family is being provided with five cents of land and Rs.9 lakh for construction of a house.

The Home Minister said that a total of Rs.693 crore was allotted as an R&R package and Rs.209 crore will be spent on setting up the infrastructure in the layout.

Further, Anitha mentioned that facilities like school, Anganwadi centre, community hall, playground will form a part of the layout. It has been identified that there are 289 educated youth in the displaced villages, and they will be given skill development training by spending Rs.30,000 on each youth to get employment. She appealed to the people to cooperate in the government’s vision to develop the district and resolve problems in a harmonious manner.

The Sarpanches and leaders of the displaced villages brought their issues to the notice of District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and officials of the APIIC and revenue department.

Responding to them, the Minister assured them that steps will be taken to resolve them at the earliest.

At Uddandapuram village in Payakaraopeta constituency, the Home Minister distributed pensions to the beneficiaries. Visiting one of the residents’ houses Govind, the Home Minister made tea and served it to his family members.

Later, she inaugurated the second phase of the free gas cylinder distribution programme.