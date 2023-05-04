  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha welcomes APEX Court verdict

Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha
x

Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha

Highlights

She questions why the investigation is blocked at the initial stage if there are no irregularities

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha said that they welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of the government’s appeal for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Amaravati land scam. She said that the State government has challenged the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict of imposing a ‘stay’ on the setting up of the SIT to probe the corruption of the previous government, in Supreme Court.

The Home Minister questioned why the investigation was blocked at the initial stage if there were no irregularities in terms of major policy decisions and huge projects, including the Amaravati land issues during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister. She asked why it is necessary to go to the High Court and get a stay at the very first stage of the SIT formation and investigation. She said that they got a stay because they were afraid that they had done something wrong.

The Minister advised TDP to face the inquiry and prove honesty. She reminded all the matters related to the allegations against the previous government were discussed in the Assembly and brought to the public attention.

The Supreme Court has commented that it is not right to grant a stay at the preliminary stage of the investigation, she added. Minister Vanitha clarified that every matter that happened in the capital region will be investigated transparently. She commented that none of the guilty can escape and the truth will always prevail.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X