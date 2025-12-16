Winter safety plan unveiled for traffic staff amid pollution worries

New Delhi: With Delhi reeling under “severe” air quality and low visibility caused by dense fog, police in the national capital have prepared a comprehensive winter safety plan to protect more than 6,000 traffic personnel from the adverse effects of pollution and cold, officials said on Monday.

The measures include distributing high-quality air-filter masks and winter gear, besides regular health check-ups to safeguard the personnel deployed for long hours on city roads, a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said.

“Traffic personnel are closer to health risks as they stand for hours to maintain traffic,” a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer told PTI. He said like every year, when a thick smog blankets the city and the air quality deteriorates, the traffic police personnel are among the most exposed groups as they spend eight to 10 hours outdoors, often without shelter.

The department has decided to further strengthen the protective measures for them. The officer said around 6,000 traffic personnel have been provided with N-95 masks, winter wear and other essential gear, adding that nearly 50,000 high-quality masks have already been distributed.

To address safety concerns arising from poor visibility, fluorescent jackets have been issued to the traffic personnel to ensure that they remain clearly visible to commuters while regulating traffic.

“Reflective fluorescent stickers are being pasted on Delhi Police barricades to enhance their visibility during night and foggy conditions. Commuters have been advised to switch on their fog lights at night to reduce the risk of accidents,” the officer said.

Poor visibility significantly increases the risk of road accidents. By equipping the traffic personnel with fluorescent jackets and improving the visibility of the barricades, the department is taking preventive measures to safeguard both road users and their personnel, the officer added.

“We also urge commuters to drive cautiously and keep their fog lights on at night. If the vehicle is stationed, parking lights are important,” he said.

Another officer said the initiative is part of a broader welfare and safety strategy formulated by the Delhi Police to counter the impact of air pollution and falling temperatures during winter.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has frequently crossed the 400 mark in recent days, placing it in the “severe” category, while visibility has dropped across several parts of the city due to dense fog.

On Monday, the AQI settled at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of the “severe” category. The officer added that the Delhi Traffic Police has been organising frequent health camps at its Todapur headquarters to monitor the physical and mental well-being of the personnel and ensure timely medical intervention when required.

“We conduct health camps at the traffic police headquarters two to three times every month throughout the year. Specialists, including general physicians, eye doctors and psychologists, examine our officers and also help them manage stress arising from a prolonged exposure to pollution and demanding working conditions,” he said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said additional measures, such as hydration support and rotational deployment during extreme weather, are also being implemented as part of the wider welfare plan.