Home minister inspects security atop Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada : Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said necessary security arrangements have been made for Dasara celebrations at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. The minister inspected the security arrangements at the temple on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said that the state government adopted friendly policing system. She said steps have been taken to prevent inconvenience to devotees and specific timings were allotted for VIP break darshan. Over 6,000 police personnel will be deployed for security arrangements for Dasara celebrations to be organised from October 3 to 12. She said 500 CC cameras have been installed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Referring to Eluru call money case, the home minister said serious action will be taken against those resorting to harassment in call money cases. Expressing her anger at the usurious practices of deducting interest before the instalment and collecting double instalment if due date is passed, she warned that criminal cases will be filed against such persons. She said that a special surveillance system has been put in place to prevent such incidents from happening across the state.

Recently, some victims in Eluru alleged that they were victims of call money business by YSRCP leaders. They complained that moneylenders would collect outrageous rates of interest, abuse borrowers in filthy language if they could not pay instalments in time, and continued to harass them even after repaying loan.

Meanwhile, the home minister in a tweet said that 12 years completed for N Chandrababu Naidu’s padayatra taken up on Gandhi Jayanti in 2012 in the name of Vastunna Mee Kosam. He said Chandrababu Naidu covered 2,817 kilometre in his walkathon covering 1, 253 villages in 208 days.

