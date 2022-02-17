Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita attends Kalyana Mahotsavam

Guntur: Sri Lakshmi Thirupathamma and Gopaiah Swamy vari 10th Kalyana Mahotsavam was conducted in a big way at Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road at Reddypalem in Guntur city on Wednesday.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita presented silk robes to Sri Lakshmi Thirupathamma and Gopaiah Swamy. The auspicious programme was organised under the aegis of Sri Lakshmi Tirupathamma Spiritual Society.

Minister Sucharita and former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy couple performed special pujas along with another 35 couples.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Sucharita said that she prayed for the blessings of Sri Lakshmi Thirupathamma and Gopaiah Swamy on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government to implement welfare schemes for the benefit of poor. Former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy appreciated the organisers for conducting Sri Lakshmi Thirupathamma, Gopaiah Swamy vari 10th Kalyana Mahotsavam for the last one decade.

Later, the organisers served food to devotees, who attended the programme. Kalyana Mahotsavams were performing for the last three days.

GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, temple committee honorary president Eda Sambi Reddy, president Gade Subba Reddy, founder secretary Konuru Satish Sarma and committee members were present.