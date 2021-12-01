Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Guntur East tahsildar's office

Guntur: Inaugurating the East Tahsildar's office at Shadikana Centre in Guntur city on Tuesday, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that that the government has set up the separate office to render better services to people of the area.



She recalled that the government had issued a GO to set up a separate tashildar office for the residents of Guntur East in 2018 which translated into action now. With the opening of the separate tahsildar office, the residents of Jonnalagadda, Etukuru, Reddypalem and Budampadu villages will get better services. She said that the work burden will come down on the revenue staff. She recalled that the government has already set up ward secretariats to render better services to the people.

The Home Minister added that the people may get all the certificates from the ward secretariats and may apply for all the welfare schemes through the ward secretariats. She said that the cops worked without weekly off during Covid-19, at present they are taking weekly offs.

MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, ZP Chairperson Henry Christina, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu also participated.