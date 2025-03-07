Homestay facilities in tribal areas to boost tourism

Paderu (ASR district): District collector AS Dinesh Kumar has directed officials to prepare proposals by March 15 for establishing home stay facilities in tribal habitations of Alluri Sitarama Raju district to accommodate visiting tourists.

In a video conference held on Thursday with tahsildars, MPDOs, and officials from the tourism and forest departments, the collector emphasised the importance of integrating home stays into the district’s tourism development plans.

The initiative aims to provide financial assistance from the Central government for setting up homestays under the supervision of self-help groups and village associations. This move is expected to enhance the economic conditions of tribal communities, improve social development, and create employment opportunities, he added.

The collector identified potential locations for these homestays, including Gudisa, and Maredumilli in Rampachodavaram division; Peddalabudu, Chompi, and Madagada villages in Araku Valley mandal; and hilltop villages in Chinturu division.

He also instructed the MPDO to consider Tajangi and Lambasingi villages in Chintapalli mandal for similar facilities.

Additionally, proposals have been requested for constructing community toilets under the Swachh Andhra initiative in tourist areas. To maintain the ecological balance of scheduled areas, a ban on plastic usage, including plastic water bottles, will be enforced starting from April. Check-posts will be established to ensure the comprehensive implementation of this ban, with secretariat and panchayat staff conducting extensive inspections to prevent plastic usage.

Joint collector Dr MJ Abhishek Goud, Sub-Collector Shauryaman Patel, Rampachodavaram PO K Simhachalam, DRDA PD V Murali, CPO SSRK Patnaik, DTO Dasu, Araku Valley Museum Curator Murali, and MPDOs, Tahsildars, EOPRDs, APFDC, and Forest department officials from 22 mandals across the district participated

in this meeting.