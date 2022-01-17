HomeTown opens its 1st store in Kakinada

Kakinada: India's largest home store Hometown opened its first store in Kakinada on Saturday in 82 East SRMT Mall, Lalitha Nagar. The store spans across 11,000 Sq.Ft. retailing a wide collection of high quality, functional and trendy designs in furniture, décor, furnishings, homeware, modular kitchens and modular wardrobes, all under one roof. The store also offers an exclusive end-to-end interior design and project execution service Design and Build, which the customers can avail to design their homes.

The furniture collection at the new HomeTown store offers a wide and versatile range of living room dining room, bedroom furniture to suit various design aesthetics from traditional to contemporary.

The homeware collection offers the latest in international trends in décor, furnishings, tableware, glassware, cookware and kitchen essentials.

HomeTown's modular services offers customised modular solutions for kitchens and wardrobes, where customers can choose from over 100 styles and designs curated by in-house designers. Hometown has successfully designed more than 50,000 kitchens across India till date. The brand also has to offer a unique service in Design and Build that offers end -to-end customised interior design and execution solutions for homes. Customers can avail personalised design solutions from our in-house interior designers with a complete project management team at their service.

Hometown offers exciting promotions for customers through the year with exciting discounts and offers on their entire range. The brand also offers Exchange and Upgrade promotion twice a year where customers can exchange their old furniture and upgrade to new.

The store opens to customers with HomeTown's iconic and most awaited 'Mano Ya Na Mano' sale where customers can avail unbelievable deals on the entire collection and FREE RECLINER worth Rs 49,900 with purchase of furniture worth Rs 1.5 lakh and above. Customers can also take home assured free gifts like steam iron, microwave and FREE ROCKING CHAIR with purchase of homeware.

As a part of the Future Group, HomeTown now has 47 stores across 28 cities in India and has more than 5 million happy customers. The brand prides itself on the best in class customer experience and after sales service like free delivery, free installation, 5 free service camps, and on-time delivery.