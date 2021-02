Honorary doctorates presented to two from Kadapa

Kadapa: Two Kadapa people received honorary doctorates from Indian Empire University in Hosur on Saturday. O Venkateswara Reddy was presented honorary doctorate in psychology and social service in addition to Man of Excellence award. He is well known as counseling psychologist, motivator and columnist and was awarded for his services in psychological guidance and personality development training for the last two decades.



K Srinivasulu Reddy was presented honorary doctorate from same university for his services rendered in youth development category. He also received APJ Abdul Kalam Peace Award of rendering spiritual activities through one Hari Aum organisation in Kadapa city. He did Master of Social Work from Acharya Nagarjuna University and playing crucial role in providing employment to several youth through Kadapa-based Nihar Skill Education.