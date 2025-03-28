Live
Hoshi Kia car showroom inaugurated in Chittoor
Highlights
Hoshi Kia’s new car showroom was inaugurated on Thursday at Iruvaram Road by Managing Director C Jagannadh Reddy.
Chittoor: Hoshi Kia’s new car showroom was inaugurated on Thursday at Iruvaram Road by Managing Director C Jagannadh Reddy. Directors Cheruku Niranjan, C Bharathi, and C Hoshima Reddy participated in the event.
MD C Jagannadh Reddy announced that the showroom will offer Kia’s complete range of cars, including sales and services. The newly launched Kia Syros was unveiled at the showroom, with a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh. The car is available in petrol and diesel variants, with manual and automatic transmission options, and in eight colours.
New customers and showroom staff attended the ceremony. For Kia car bookings, interested individuals were asked to contact 9281403695.
