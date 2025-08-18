  • Menu
Hospital inaugurated
Guntur: The JVM Multi Specialty Hospital, constructed beside the Bharat Petrol Bunk near the Manipuram Flyover here was inaugurated on Sunday. MLAs Kanna Lakshminarayana, Galla Madhavi, B Ramanjaneyulu, Dr Chadavada Aravind Babu, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, industrialists Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, Tulasi Yogesh Chandra, Dr Kotinagayya, Dr JV Lakshmi were present.

