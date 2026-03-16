Hot and cloudy conditions expected across AP over next 3 days

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has forecast contrasting weather conditions across the State over the next three days, with rising daytime temperatures in some areas and cloudy skies accompanied by light rainfall in others.

According to the disaster management authority, the changing weather pattern is due to the influence of a trough system and south-westerly winds affecting parts of the State. As a result, several districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The authority stated that on Monday, districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam may receive scattered light to moderate rainfall with lightning at a few places.

In addition, isolated light showers with thunderstorms are expected in several other districts including Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai.

The disaster management authority has advised people to remain alert during sudden rainfall and thunderstorms, particularly due to the risk of lightning strikes. Residents have been warned not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms and to follow safety precautions to avoid accidents.

Officials said the State may witness a mix of hot conditions and intermittent cloud cover over the next few days, urging the public to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety advisories issued by authorities.