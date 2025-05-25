Housewarming Ceremony of AP CM Chandrababu held grandeur

The housewarming ceremony for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took place in a splendid fashion early on Sunday morning at 4:30 am. Accompanied by his family members, the Chief Minister arrived in his hometown of Kuppam in Chittoor district, where they participated in traditional worship services.

Following the rituals, CM Chandrababu and his wife plan to meet with members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and local residents at 10 am. A special area has been prepared to accommodate guests wishing to extend their congratulations to the Naidu family, with a variety of delicious dishes on offer for attendees of this auspicious event.

In anticipation of the housewarming, Chandrababu and his family arrived in Kuppam on Saturday night. Numerous constituents and TDP workers, who received invitations from the Chief Minister, gathered in large numbers to partake in the celebrations. As both the Chief Minister and local MLA, Chandrababu is perceived by the community as a member of their family, devoted to their welfare, which added to the excitement surrounding the event.