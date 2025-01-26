Housing beneficiaries to get houses from Feb 1

Vijayawada : Minister for housing and information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy on Saturday announced that the state government would formally launch the distribution of houses to the beneficiaries on February 1.

Addressing the media at the NTR district collectorate on Saturday, the minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would hand over the house keys to the beneficiaries at Tetali village of Tanuku Assembly constituency limits on February 1. He said 1.14 lakh houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries across the state by the MLAs and other peoples’ representatives.

He said the objective of CM Chandrababu Naidu is that all eligible beneficiaries must own a house. He said the state government allocated Rs 502 crore in the budget to complete the pending works of the houses. He informed the PMAY 1.0 scheme was ended on December 2024 but it extended to December 2025 due to the efforts of the CM.

Parthasarathy said instructions were given to the officials to complete the targets of construction of houses. He said the government set the target of constructing 7 lakh houses by the end of this year under the PMAY scheme. He said the MNREGS works are linked the housing works and Rs 2,100 crore will be saved with NREGS works.

Referring to house sites, minister said the state cabinet has already decided to allocate three cents of site to the poor in the rural areas and two cents in the urban areas in the state and committees were formed in the state and district level to frame the guidelines.

He said the government is contemplating to give subsidy of Rs.50,000 to the SCs and Rs.75,000 to the STs for construction of houses. He recalled the TDP government between 2014-2019 fixed housing unit cost at Rs.2.50 lakh and alleged the YSRCP government had ignored the housing programme in five years. He alleged the YSRCP government had not paid the bills to the contractors for the housing works which were taken up from 2014 to 2019 due to political grudges. Minister said the NDA government is trying to sanction Rs 900 crore for the payment of bills for the housing works in the TDP rule from 2014 to 2019.