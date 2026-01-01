Lingam vandalised to spite temple staff at Draksharamam

Rajamahendravaram: Following the vandalism of the Sivalingam in the renowned Pancharama shrine of Kapaleswara Swamy at Draksharamam in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, the police arrested the accused within 24 hours. The accused, identified as Seelam Srinivas, a resident of Thotapeta in Ramachandrapuram mandal, had resorted to the vandalism due to a personal dispute with the temple staff, according to the police.

Sharing details, Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena said Srinivas had nursed a grouse against the staff of the Draksharamam Bhimeswara Swamy temple over a farm canal drain.

With the intention of spiting the temple authorities, he allegedly vandalised the Sivalingam.

The accused reportedly noticed a priest performing pooja at the Kapaleswara Swamy lingam, located near the northern Gopuram of the Bhimeswara Swamy temple on the banks of the Sapta Godavari, on Monday evening. He damaged the lingam around midnight. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning.

On receiving information, the SP went to the temple and inspected the damage done to the lingam. Clues team, a dog squad, and forensic experts were deployed to collect evidence. As there were no CCTV cameras at the spot, footage from nearby cameras was analysed, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused.

The SP further clarified that the accused attempted to point the needle of suspicion towards the priest and the temple staff and that he has no political background.

District in-charge Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu spoke to District Collector Mahesh Kumar and SP Rahul Meena and sought a detailed report on the incident. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in attacks on Hindu temples.

The Endowments Department officials later got a new Siva Lingam installed in place of the damaged one. The SP announced rewards for the police personnel involved in swiftly solving the case.