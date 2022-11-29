Housing For The Poor: Phase-I to be completed by Dec '23

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Monday said the construction of houses under the scheme 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu' was witnessing good progress.

At a review meeting here, the Minister examined the implementation of the scheme and its progress in Visakhapatnam district.

"The first phase of the construction of houses will be completed before December 2023. The government has started 16.6 lakh houses in the first phase and completed 1.8 lakh houses so far. About four lakh houses are in the final stage and they will be completed soon," Ramesh added.

The Housing Minister mentioned that the government has spent Rs 7,469 crore so far on the project. A total of 17,005 layouts were allotted for the new colonies with necessary infrastructure and the government was spending Rs 9,200 crore for infrastructure in the colonies, he informed.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Joint Managing Director of Housing Corporation Limited M Shiva Prasad, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Joint Collector KS Vishwanadhan, project director housing P Srinivas Rao, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and other district officials participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ajay Jain instructed the officials concerned to complete the construction work in a time-bound manner.