HRD training to empower youth held at RUDSETI

Anantapur: A two-day Human Resource Development (HRD) training programme was conducted at the RUDSETI Training Institute in Anantapur, aimed at channelising youth energy towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The programme was organised by RUDSETI Anantapur in collaboration with NSS, JNTUA, and Pragathi Padham Youth Association.

The capacity-building workshop focused on equipping MYBharat NSS volunteers with essential skills for personal and professional development. Key areas covered included soft skills, leadership, teamwork, career guidance, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The initiative sought to make youth confident, self-reliant, and job-ready.

The valedictory session was attended by awardees including Vijaya Lakshmi, Bisathi Bharath, Kuruba Jaya Maruthi, and Bisati Jeevan Kumar, along with RUDSETI trainers Usha and Nagendra.

Addressing the participants, Bisathi Bharath, MYBharat representative and National Youth Awardee, underscored the importance of HRD training in shaping responsible youth by enhancing employability and promoting entrepreneurship.

RUDSETI Director Vijaya Lakshmi highlighted that the institute’s training programmes focus on self-employment, financial literacy, and practical skill development, enabling individuals to contribute effectively to society.

Certificates were distributed to the MYBharat NSS volunteers who successfully completed the training.

The programme marked a significant step towards empowering youth and building a skilled workforce aligned with the goals of a developed India.