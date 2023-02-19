HSL bags 2 global ports and shipping awards

Visakhapatnam: The iconic defence PSU Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) has been conferred with two global awards in the category of 'ship repair facility of the year' and 'best practices award' categories.

'World Logistics and Supply Chain Congress' presented awards to the HSL during an award felicitation ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 'World Logistics and Supply Chain Congress' presents global awards in ports and shipping categories and brings individuals, organisations and projects to the forefront that reach excellence in the logistics domain. GM (Ship Repairs), HSL N Apparao received the award for 'Best Ship Repair Facility of the Year' for leading the Ship Repairs Unit and achieving performance goals in the past few years.

During 2021-22, HSL completed refits of 17 ships for various customers. Of which, 15 were either on or ahead of the schedule. This also includes repairs of two foreign commercial vessels for the USA and Australian firms.

The Ship Repairs Unit contributes more than 35 percent of revenue of the Shipyard and has achieved a turnover of Rs.200 crore during 2020-21, the highest since inception of the unit. GM (Commercial) HSL DV Subba Rao received the 'Best Practices Award' for playing a key role in various major policy refinements which have been undertaken towards simplification of business processes like revision of materials manual to ensure effective procurement structure to meet the production schedules, implementation of different procurement strategies for different products, enhancement of rate contracts, restoration to large scale outsourcing, enhancement of vendor base by conducting regular vendor meets for boosting the ease of doing business with HSL.