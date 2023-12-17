HSL issues EOI for Indian Electrical System Integrator for green tugs project

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) released an EoI with an objective to solicit expression of interest from suitable Indian firms, industries, SMEs with demonstrated capability and proven track record in integrating high-end systems of high power electrical equipment and energy storage systems.

The move is intended for short listing Indian Electrical System Integrator (IESI) for integrating e-systems for tugs to be built by HSL as a part of the e-tug project. It offers Indian System Integrators a unique opportunity to gain expertise in integration of e-systems onboard high-end vessels to play a key role in making India self-reliant in construction of green vessels.

The selected IESI is expected to have a long-term partnership with the HSL for not just working for the e-tug project but for a much broader e-vessel programme.

With the announcement and launch of ‘Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP)’ featured as a part of the ‘Panch Karma Sankalp’ by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, a significant market space for green tugs and opportunities for the shipyards have been created.

As the world is moving towards carbon neutrality and with more countries pledging towards reducing their carbon emissions to meet obligations under the Paris Accord, India announced its enhanced climate commitments ‘Panchamrit,’ its commitment towards reaching net-zero carbon emission by 2070.

The stress is also to make India a global hub for green shipping to claim the country’s share in the market space created for green vessels by nurturing technology and becoming globally competitive.

Working towards achieving its green goals, HSL made a strong pitch by evolving a family of e-tugs of capacity ranging from 40-80 ton Bollard Pull and showcasing them in the recently concluded Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) in Mumbai. With several prospective customers evincing keen interest, HSL signed MoUs with Adani Harbour Services and Visakhapatnam Port Authority for collaboration in the area of construction of e-tugs.