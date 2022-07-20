Huge employment avenues with ports, fishing harbours in AP: Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured employment avenues for lakhs of people through 4 additional ports and 9 fishing harbours in the state. He formally conducted Bhoomi Puja for Ramayapatnam Port works at Mondivaripalem village on Wednesday and said ports usher development in any region and hence they are focusing on improvement of infrastructure.



Chief Minister said economic activities will improve and transport costs will significantly reduce due to the port facilities and Ramayapatnam is now being taken up with Rs. 3,740 Cr for 4 berths. He said we can add 6 more berths in future adding Rs. 200 Cr for each berth.



Initially capacity of the Ramayapatnam port is 25,000 MT cargo and it increases to 50,000 MT with all 10 berths. He also said local people are getting 75 pc of avenues in the ports and related industrial corridors and he assured sops to Kandukur constituency. Rs. 25 Cr for a bypass road for Kandukur with a length of 6.2 km, Rs. 27 Cr for construction of left bank canal for Rallapadu Project and all support for local municipality. CM also assured a permanent building for Ulavapadu PHC.

Jagan Mohan Reddy took pot shots at former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and said he simply laid foundation for Ramayapatnam port in Feb 2019, just before two months of assembly polls, without DPR and land acquisition. He said Naidu had done nothing for five years and finally laid foundation without any plan and allocations.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers to Sea offering silk attire and flowers as part of tradition after conducting Bhoomi Pooja. Ministers K Govardhan Reddy, G Amarnath, A Rambabu, MP A Prabhakar Reddy, RS members V Prabhakar Reddy, B Mastan Rao, MLC V Narayana Reddy, local MLAs M Mahidhar Reddy, R Pratap Kumar Reddy, M Vikram Reddy, ZP Chairperson A Arunamma, Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and others senior officials were present.