Huge response to ‘Samajika’ yatra in Tanuku

Tanuku(West Godavari district): YSRCP conducted SamajikaSadhikara yatra here in a big way under the aegis of civil supplies minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned a saviour of people by implementing welfare schemes and ensuring social justice. He said that the YSRCP government has been implementing welfare schemes to benefit all sections of people irrespective of their party affiliations, caste and creed. The poverty ratio came down in the state under Jagan’s rule, he said.

Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that Chief Minister credited Rs 2.4 lakh crore into the accounts of beneficiaries directly without interference of middlemen. He said that the TDP failed to implement its election promises.

AP Legislative Council Chaiman KoyyeMoshen Raju said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority to weaker sections. He said 56 corporations were set up for BC categories. Minister Ch Venugopalakrishna said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to protect the poor.He said Jagan Mohan Reddy took initiative to implement welfare schemes and provide education and health free of cost to people.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh criticised that the TDP failed to implement social justice in its 14 years of rule. He said Jaganwill become CM again in 2024.

Home minister Taneti Vanitha said people are happy under Jaganmohan Reddy rule. The children of weaker sections are getting education opportunity due to welfare schemes being implemented by YSRCP government.

MPs Margani Bharat, Nandigam Suresh and MLC PothulaSunitha addressed the gathering.