Huge throngs gather at Krishnapatnam for ayurvedic preparation for COVID

Nellore: While the super spreader events across the country were the reason behind the surge in covid cases, now huge throngs of covid patients and covid-suspected cases at Krishnapatnam in Nellore on Friday for getting the unapproved traditional ayurvedic preparation posing another super spreader in the region. As announced, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy formally launched the distribution of the ayurvedic preparation along with the practitioner B Anandaiah.

In fact, covid cases intensified in huge numbers after by-elections for the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment and the government has been facing severe strain to serve the victimized population.

Freshly, Krishnapatnam resident B Anandaiah developed some traditional ayurvedic rec-ipe for fighting against the COVID.

The District Collector of Nellore, subsequently, wrote to the Lok Ayukta after deploying a joint team of officials from various wings on the efficacy of the preparation and it has not been validated by the medical professionals.

He had neither approved for public distribution nor asked the police department to impose restrictions on the movement of people. State Government also not considered the issue as a serious one where a huge volume of people mobilizes for ayurvedic preparation that indirectly supports the enhancement of infections.

Even opposition also failed to predict the situation which also joined hands with others de-manding distribution of the ayurvedic preparation. Now, thousands of people are waiting at Krishnapatnam for the preparation falling on queue lines without segregation of covid and normal persons.

There are hundreds of vehicles towards Krishnapatnam and the traffic police are putting herculean efforts into managing the floating population.

Officials involved in the inquiry say they hadn't initiated any action against the person who has been distributing the preparation as there was no negative feedback from the people who consumed it.

Still, there are apprehensions about the sudden spurt of cases after completion of the distribution of the medical preparation.