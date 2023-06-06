HUL adopts Rajahmundry villages to make them pollution free

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Dowleswaram and Rajavolu villages under Rajahmundry Rural Constituency have been adopted by the management of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) (Horlicks Factory) as part of CSR.

This organization will implement various programmes in these villages to make them pollution-free villages. On this occasion, District Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha congratulated the management of HUL. Collector launched the Prabhat Waste Management and Poshan Saathi programmes undertaken by Hindustan Unilever at the Bommuru Revenue Colony on Tuesday.

She said that it is a matter of encouraging the adoption of villages to take up and implement waste management programmes. He said that the government is implementing door-to-door garbage collection as part of a large-scale solid waste management programme.

The collector said that the management of Hindustan Unilever has allocated 7 new vehicles for house-to-house garbage collection as part of the activity to make Dowleswaram and Rajavolu villages pollution free. She said that a Recycling Plant has been set up in the Bommuru Revenue Colony for recycling this garbage.

The Collector flagged off the garbage collection vehicles. Also, through the Prabhat Poshan Sathi programme, schemes will be implemented to provide nutritious food for the health care of pregnant women, infants, children, and women, she said.

In partnership with HUL CSR, 4.5 lakh people will be made aware of health balancing in 107 secretariats in 53 villages of Kovvur, Kadiyam, Rajahmundry Rural and Seetanagaram Mandals, Prabhat CSR spokesperson Mandira Nagrath said.