Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi supports AP Bandh against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed solidarity with the bandh launched by the trade unions today against the privatization of Visakhapatnam steel. He expressed support for the bandh being carried out by workers across Andhra Pradesh. He said they were against the privatisation of public sector companies.

He condemned the ill-considered decisions taken by the central government. He was on his way to Adoni town on Friday to participate in the Kurnool district municipal election campaign in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that Visakhapatnam steel was the right of Andhras and warned the central government to reverse its decision. He promised to raise the issue in Parliament and to put pressure on the Centre.

Meanwhile, several candidates from the MIM party are in the fray in the Adoni municipal elections. Asaduddin went to Adoni to campaign in support of them. However, the MIM party, which is branded as an old-fashioned party, has recently contested several state assembly elections and won several seats.