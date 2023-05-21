Hyderabad: Rains likely across Telangana for next three days amid surface trough

The Meteorological Center of Hyderabad has said that rain is likely to occur at many places due to the effect of the surface trough. It has predicted light to moderate rains in many districts for the next three days.

It is predicted that from Sunday to Monday morning, there are chances of thunder and lightning in Adilabad, Komuram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

It said that there will be scattered rains in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamakonda, Janagam, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool and Vanaparthi districts.

Meanwhile, Adilabad, Komuram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Narayana to receive rains on Tuesday along wothe Thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour are likely to bring rain.

From Tuesday to Wednesday morning, rains are likely to occur in the combined districts of Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar, as well as Vikarabad, Medak and Vanaparthi districts. A yellow alert has been issued to this effect.