Live
- Hyderabad: Rains likely across Telangana for next three days amid surface trough
- TDP gave priority to the BCs during NTR regime, says Atchennaidu
- Kishan Reddy lashes out at BRS govt. says it failed to help farmers effected by rains
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Met Arvind Kejriwal Today To Discuss Plans For Election 2024
- Bhopal terror case: Police probe reveals shocking facts, Bomb attacks planned
- No ID Proof Required To exchange RS 2,000 Notes
- Learn how to prepare Plum Wine at home
- AP ICET 2023 Halltickets released, here is the direct link
- Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions to set up its centre in the city under ITES sector
- Andhra Pradesh: BRS opens the Party office in Guntur, Thota Chandrasekhar flags off
Hyderabad: Rains likely across Telangana for next three days amid surface trough
The Meteorological Center of Hyderabad has said that rain is likely to occur at many places due to the effect of the surface trough. It has predicted light to moderate rains in many districts for the next three days.
The Meteorological Center of Hyderabad has said that rain is likely to occur at many places due to the effect of the surface trough. It has predicted light to moderate rains in many districts for the next three days.
It is predicted that from Sunday to Monday morning, there are chances of thunder and lightning in Adilabad, Komuram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.
It said that there will be scattered rains in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamakonda, Janagam, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool and Vanaparthi districts.
Meanwhile, Adilabad, Komuram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Narayana to receive rains on Tuesday along wothe Thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour are likely to bring rain.
From Tuesday to Wednesday morning, rains are likely to occur in the combined districts of Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar, as well as Vikarabad, Medak and Vanaparthi districts. A yellow alert has been issued to this effect.