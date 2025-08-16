I-Day celebrated on grand note at Court Complex

Vijayawada: The79th Independence Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at the Bezawada Bar Association on Friday.

The Second Additional District Judge, A Satyanand hoisted the national flag in the court complex premises and greeted the people.

Later, he inaugurated a First Aid Centre within the court complex.

Later, on the premises of the Bezawada Bar Association, BBA President AK Basha hoisted the national flag and greeted the members. Basha remarked that the legal fraternity played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and the Bezawada Bar Association too holds a special place in that history.

He reminded that the Bar Association had become a centre of political awareness, and lawyers from the association led from the front in fighting injustice and striving for a just society.

Practicing law in such a historically significant institution, he said, was a matter of great pride and honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanand noted that the Bezawada Bar Association had organised this year’s Independence Day celebrations in an exemplary manner. He reminded attendees that India’s independence was achieved through the sacrifices of many brave individuals and it is the duty of every citizen to strive to preserve and uphold that hard-won freedom.

Chalasani Ajay Kumar also addressed the gathering. He urged everyone to live by the rules and principles of the Constitution and to continue standing up against injustice. The event was graced by judges, senior advocates and others.