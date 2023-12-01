I feel fortunate to work in Jagan’s Cabinet: Kakani

Manubolu (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that he feels fortunate to work in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet, who has been taking remarkable decisions in the interest of farmers, poor and weaker sections.

He distributed 1,027 acres of assigned lands to 859 beneficiaries in Manubolu mandal on Thursday.

Later addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that for the first time in the country, assigned lands are being distributed to farmers with ownership rights. He recalled that farmers were forced to run around government offices to secure even a single acre during the regime of previous TDP government. It was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who issued a GO, giving government lands worth crores of rupees to farmers, who have been irrigating them for last two decades, he stated.

Minister Kakani said that so far 5,023 acres were distributed in Sarvepalli constituency against a total allocation of 6,500 acres to the entire the district.

He disclosed that lands worth Rs 60 crore are being distributed to 70 Girijan people in Kommalapudi village, while pattas of 86 acres in Sarvepalli will be handed over to 152 beneficiaries very soon.

He said that the CM issued orders for supplying 2 tmc ft of water to agriculture operations in Manubolu mandal.

Manubolu Tahsildar Siva Krishnaiah, MPDO Prasad and others were present.